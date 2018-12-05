Lanterns hanging in windows and other areas is another common sight in most Filipino homes this time of the year. The Christmas lantern, or parol as it is called in the Philippines, is traditionally made out of bamboo and paper and comes in various sizes and shapes, but generally the basic star shape is the most common. The province of Pampanga is well-known for its parols and is also celebrated as the parol capital of the country. It is also common for schools and other establishments to organise parol-making competitions. The parol is a representation of the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Three Kings to the manager. For Filipinos, it also symbolises the victory of light over darkness and hope and goodwill during the festive season.