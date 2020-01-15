Pink Caravan is looking for riders to join its tenth ride to raise breast cancer awareness Image Credit:

Sharjah: The Higher Steering Committee of the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR, the annual breast cancer awareness initiative that travels around the UAE offering health screening for women and men, has called on horse riders with a spirit of community activism to join its 10th annual campaign, which is running end of February.

The pan-UAE campaign organised by Sharjah-based civil society organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has been raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, and offering free medical consultation and screening to UAE residents since 2011.

Riders who wish to volunteer should be over 16 years of age and possess sufficient equestrian skills and experience. With the tour around the emirates covering approximately 15 km every day over 10 days, riders will be required to clear technical and proficiency tests to ensure their fitness to participate.

Reem BinKaram, Chairperson of the Pink Caravan Ride Higher Steering Committee, said: “Since its inception 10 years ago, the Pink Caravan Ride has seen thriving participation of talented riders with a strong spirit of volunteerism and civic duty. These volunteers will continue to play a pivotal in driving the campaign’s efforts and activities designed to raise breast cancer awareness in the UAE. This unique and thoroughly emotional experience is an opportunity for the volunteering riders to continue the UAE’s proud tradition of philanthropy and also ensure the Pink Caravan Ride’s success.”

“Last year, 670 female and male horse riders of various nationalities joined the campaign, travelling 1,800 km alongside our mobile clinics, which offered free medical check-ups to over 64,000 women and men across the seven emirates. Seventy-five positive cases were detected. These numbers represent the Pink Caravan Ride’s commitment to widen its outreach to promote breast cancer awareness, give cancer patients hope and strength to fight the disease with confidence, and ultimately remind the UAE community that their health is their greatest wealth,” she added.

The Pink Caravan Ride is organised by the UAE-based civil society organisation, Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; and his wife Her Highness Shaikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of the ‘Friends of Cancer Patients’ (FOCP), International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC.

HOW TO REGISTER