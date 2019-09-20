The fourth edition of the Xposure international photography festival, which opened at Sharjah Expo Centre on Thursday, features more than over 1,000 photographs and over 50 leading photographers. The fourday event, which ends tomorrow, features 1,100 indoor exhibits through 48 exhibitions. Aside from photography workshops, there will also be live demonstrations and panel discussions.
Pictures: Putting the world in perspective
Xposure international photography festival features 1,100 indoor exhibits