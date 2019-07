Worker at a construction site at Al Majaz in Sharjah. There is no respite from the heat and humidity as summer hits the UAE with all its might. The temperature is expected to reach highs of 42 degrees Celsius in Dubai, 41C in Abu Dhabi and 42C in Sharjah. Humidity is expected to hover between 50 and 80 per cent Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News View as slideshow 1 of 10

Pedestrians shield themselves on Shaikh Zayed Road Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 2 of 10

Children enjoy some ice cream on a particularly hot day Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 3 of 10

A woman cools off in the waters at Jumeirah beach in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 4 of 10

Umbrellas and scarfs are essential items to carry if you are stepping outdoors in the day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 5 of 10

A cyclist takes precautions on a hot afternoon in Dubai/ Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News 6 of 10

Worker at a construction site at Al Majaz in Sharjah. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 7 of 10

A resident adopts a novel way to protect his face near the Fruit and Vegetable market in Al Aweer. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 8 of 10

There’s nothing like a juicy watermelon to beat the heat. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News 9 of 10