Thousands of visitors celebrated the Eid Al Fitr holiday with their family and friends by witnessing several entertaining activities, including the fireworks, at Global Village today.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors to Global Village are treated to a dazzling daily fireworks during Eid Al Fitr holidays until May 7.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The opening hours of Global Village have been also been extended from 5pm until 2am for the final week of Season 26.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The multicultural destination provides the perfect spot for an unforgettable holiday, with 26 country pavilions representing 80 cultures, Carnaval adventures, entertainment, fun-filled attractions and activities for guests of all ages as well as fireworks every night.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Main stage shows are back and guests are making sure they get their fill of Global Village shopping before the season ends.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Let's take a look at the festive spirit at the multicultural park in Dubai:
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News