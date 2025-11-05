UAE resident’s death in Dubai crash: Friends pay rich tributes to 29-year-old expat

Amr Hesham was ‘a gem of a person’ who touched countless hearts, say grieving friends
As Gulf News first reported, Amr died in a car crash at Arjan roundabout around 7am on Saturday. The Sharjah resident was returning from a friend’s place, where he had stayed over after attending a concert in Dubai on Friday night.
The tragedy echoed the Egyptian family’s earlier loss when Amr’s younger brother and only sibling, Kareem Hesham, died in a car accident in 2014 at the age of 14.
Born and raised in the UAE, Amr was laid to rest next to his brother in Sharjah on Sunday. His parents, Dr Hesham Abdel Halim, head of student activities and supervisor of the Scout Tribes at the University of Sharjah, and Yasmeen Hesham, were both hospitalised after falling ill from grief.
Though both were discharged later, Dr Hesham became weaker after attending a condolence meeting on Monday, resulting in his being hospitalised again.
Dozens of Amr’s friends attended the condolence meeting. Many shared warm memories about him at the gathering and on social media.
Imran Idrees, who described Amr as his “brother” and “best friend,” said losing him felt surreal.
“Amro had this gift, he saw the good in everyone, even when they couldn’t see it themselves. He carried patience like it was armour, and love like it was light. He never needed to be the loudest in the room, because his heart always spoke louder,” Imran wrote in a tribute.
“We’ve lost more than a friend. We’ve lost a gem of a human — the kind that doesn’t come twice in a lifetime. You’ll always be part of every story I tell, and every moment I try to live right because you taught me how,” he added.
Hasan Qaiser Hussein, another close friend who was always with Amr, said losing him felt like losing a part of himself.
“He was more than a friend; he was family, always there through every high and low. His laughter, his strength, and his heart will never be forgotten. I’ll carry his memory with me every day, and I’ll keep living in a way that would make him proud,” he said.
Fatima Shafiq, another close friend, recalled meeting Amr just last weekend.
“We ended up wearing the same colour again. I joked that we needed to hang out less because everyone thought he was my boyfriend. We laughed, argued about it, and he, as usual, tried to set me up with people to prove me wrong.”
She described their last day together as filled with their usual fun activities. “We also stopped to help a stray kitten. He went out of his way to get it food. That was Amro — kind, thoughtful, and endlessly considerate.”
Fatima said they had plans to meet the following weekend to finish painting pottery pots they had started together.
“Amro was a gem of a person, someone everyone instantly liked and always spoke well of. He was the most fun person in any room … He was always game for everything. Always just one call away,” she recalled.
Rashid Mahmoud, who considered Amr his “fashion adviser, career counsellor, favourite adventure companion and secret diary,” said his friend’s wisdom and emotional intelligence set him apart.
“His EQ and character allowed him to love everybody and for everybody to love him. He fought for what he believed in and didn’t allow the world to dictate who he was … I’m surprised how many hearts he has touched. Not because he had to, but because of the number of people who felt seen and heard by him.”
Adeel Sajid shared a particularly touching memory of how Amr would regularly check on his wellbeing.
“He did mental health checks every month to make sure I was okay. No one ever did that for me, but Amro did,” he said.
“Amro was a real one. He never expected anything in return. He was always there for you, no questions asked. His love for the ones he cared about knew no bounds. I can confidently say there wasn’t a person who didn’t love him. That’s the reputation he had earned for himself and deservedly so,” Adeel added.
Danial Mankan, who had known Amr for 15 years, said the pain of losing his friend was unbearable.
“I can’t believe I’ve lost a brother who has been with me through all stages of my life. The guy who stayed through all the ups and downs yet didn’t ask for anything in return. Our 15-year friendship may have ended here, Amoory, but you will always stay with us no matter what.”
Jawaher Alshanableh remembered Amr’s infectious energy. “Amro had a light to him. He was pure energy, always the one pulling us together and making sure life actually felt alive. He wasn’t just the happiest soul in the room, he lifted everyone around him. He will live in our hearts forever.”
Alyzeh Habib described Amr as “the most self-effacing person” she had ever met.
“He was gentle, kind, and philanthropic to his very core. I once had a feast at my house. He showed up hours early just to help me cook for 13,” she recalled.
“He would call me our friend group’s little princess, and through every action he would show it. He cared for me like no other. He exuded safety. His love for those around him knew no bounds.”
At the time of his death, Amr worked as project manager for initiatives and programmes at the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation in Dubai, overseeing several charity projects. He had graduated from the University of Sharjah in 2018.
His best friend, Soni Idrees, who spoke to Gulf News after the accident, said friends and their families remained heartbroken.
