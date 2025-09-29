Indian expats in UAE celebrate ‘Bathukamma’ with 15-foot floral tower, dance, drumbeats

Watch: Telugu Association UAE hosts vibrant celebration of ‘festival of flowers’ in Dubai
Dubai: A 15-foot flower tower and hundreds of women dancing around it became the highlights of a recent celebration of Bathukamma, the festival of flowers, by Telugu-speaking Indian expats in the UAE.
The auditorium at a school in Dubai came alive with vibrant colours and traditional drumbeats over the weekend as the Telugu Association-UAE, the only Community Development Authority (CDA)-recognised Telugu body in the country, hosted grand Bathukamma celebrations.
The festival, which symbolises devotion to womanhood, gratitude to nature, and harmony in family and society, saw hundreds of women participate in age-old rituals whilst adorning their own floral arrangements with colourful blooms.
The 15-foot Bathukamma structure became a focal point for the festivities that brought together the Telugu diaspora in a powerful display of cultural pride.
Renowned folk artists from India, including Ashta Gangadhar, Prabha, and Lavanya, captivated the audience with soulful Bathukamma songs that evoked both joy and nostalgia amongst the gathering. The evening resonated with traditional dance, music, and a spirit of unity that transcended generations.
The celebration featured devotional songs, cultural programmes, and traditional rituals that kept alive the essence of this cherished festival amongst the expatriate community.
Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, alongside senior officials from the CDA, and other eminent dignitaries attended the event.
Masiuddin Mohammed, Chairman of Telugu Association-UAE, highlighted the significance of the festival in bringing communities together. "Bathukamma plays a vital role in uniting communities," he said.
The event recognised participation through attractive prizes and mementos presented to women showcasing the most beautifully decorated Bathukammas, those in traditional attire, and young girls who participated with enthusiasm.
The Bathukamma festival has enjoyed special recognition in the UAE with Telugu community members holding the celebrations for several years. In 2021, the celebration literally scaled new heights when the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, illuminated in the flower pattern of Bathukamma, bringing global attention to the traditional Telugu festival.
The latest programme concluded on a high note with collective dance, music, and camaraderie, marking what organisers described as a “powerful comeback of the Telugu Association in the UAE's cultural landscape.”
