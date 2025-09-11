Fujairah Crown Prince opens fourth Al Bader Festival

The festival, organised under his patronage in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture at the Fujairah Creative Centre, coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Fujairah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, inaugurated the fourth edition of the Al Bader Festival, stressing the importance of instilling the values of the noble seerah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in future generations. He emphasised that following the Prophet’s path and upholding his legacy remain essential for society.

The launch was attended by Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; and Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, among other dignitaries.

Sheikh Mohammed toured two exhibitions held as part of the festival, The Glow of Maqamat and Al Burda, where he viewed works by artists from around the world celebrating the Prophet’s life and values through Islamic art.

The Crown Prince underlined Fujairah’s commitment, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to initiatives that consolidate moral values, promote tolerance, and strengthen cultural dialogue between peoples. This vision, he said, is rooted in Islam’s message of coexistence and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Crown Prince’s Office; Asma Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Creatives Development Sector at the Ministry of Culture; and directors and officials from across Fujairah and the UAE.

The opening ceremony included a visual presentation retracing the festival’s journey since its inception and a theatrical operetta, The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), performed by Fujairah school students. The production was staged under the supervision of the Dibba Society for Culture, Arts, and Theatre.

Dr. Hamad Al Buqaishi, Secretary General of the Al Bader Initiative, said this year’s festival features a broad programme of events celebrating the Prophet’s life and Islamic creativity. It brings together artists, writers, and specialists in various fields to enrich the cultural programme with exhibitions, performances, and discussions.

