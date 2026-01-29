From 59 students to 180K alumni: Abu Dhabi Indian School marks 50 years on land gifted by Sheikh Zayed

Starting Feb 1, school will host year-long celebrations for its Golden Jubilee
What began in 1975 with just 59 students, three teachers and a headmistress operating from a humble space at the India Social and Cultural Centre on Mina Street has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected community schools. As Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS) marks its golden jubilee this year, the institution is celebrating not just five decades of academic excellence, but a journey deeply intertwined with the trust of the Indian expat community and the vision of the UAE’s founding leadership.
The school will formally launch its Golden Jubilee celebrations on February 1 with an inaugural ceremony themed “Legacy of ADIS: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow.” Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan will attend as Chief Guest, alongside alumni, parents, community leaders, and educators.
“ADIS has grown into one of the region’s leading educational institutions, today serving nearly 5,000 students with the support of 405 staff members,” said ADIS Vice Chairman Sharad Bhandari, reflecting on the milestone achievement.
One of the defining moments in ADIS’s history came in 1980, when leaders of the Indian community, led by the first Chairman Mohan Jashanmal, along with the first Ambassador of India to the UAE, S.E.H. Rizvi, approached the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with a request for land to build a permanent school campus.
Sheikh Zayed responded by gifting a prime plot measuring 175 by 150 metres, on which the school proudly stands today.
“With the support and guidance of the Ministry of Education, the Public Works Department, and the Water and Electricity Department, the school shifted to its new premises later in 1980,” recollected Shabeer MM, Education Committee Head.
Classes initially ran up to Grade 5, but rapid enrolment soon followed. Student numbers rose from 59 in 1975 to over 400 by 1978, crossing 1,500 by the early 1980s and steadily expanding alongside Abu Dhabi’s growth.
The decades that followed saw the school evolve into a full-fledged CBSE institution with modern infrastructure and a strong emphasis on holistic education. An auditorium foundation stone was laid in 1984 by Sheikh Nahyan, a separate kindergarten complex opened the same year, and ADIS hosted its first inter-school sports meet in 1985.
By the mid-1980s, a swimming pool had been added to the curriculum, followed by science laboratories, a medical centre, computer labs, and multiple academic blocks. In 1987, ADIS presented its first batch of Grade 12 students for the CBSE board examinations.
Environmental initiatives also became a hallmark, with the launch of ‘Prakriti’, the school’s nature club, earning national and international recognition in the 1990s. A state-of-the-art sports complex, synthetic tracks, and courts further reinforced the school’s commitment to all-round development.
“Over five decades, the school has educated more than 180,000 students, producing academic achievers, CBSE and Gulf toppers, and accomplished professionals across the globe,” said newly appointed Principal Dr Rishi Padegaonkar.
The school continues to evolve under Yusuffali MA, ADIS Chairman, community leader, and business tycoon. As the school honours its past, its leadership says the focus is firmly on the future.
“We remain committed to nurturing global citizens – students who think beyond borders, embrace innovation, and carry forward the values of compassion, responsibility, and collaboration,” Dr Padegaonkar said.
“Together, we will build a brighter future.”
With year-long jubilee celebrations planned, ADIS’s golden anniversary stands as a reminder of how a small community initiative, backed by visionary leadership and public trust, grew into a landmark institution that continues to inspire and shape generations across the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox