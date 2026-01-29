From 59 students to 180K alumni: Abu Dhabi Indian School marks 50 years on land gifted by Sheikh Zayed

What began in 1975 with just 59 students, three teachers and a headmistress operating from a humble space at the India Social and Cultural Centre on Mina Street has grown into one of the UAE’s most respected community schools. As Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS) marks its golden jubilee this year, the institution is celebrating not just five decades of academic excellence, but a journey deeply intertwined with the trust of the Indian expat community and the vision of the UAE’s founding leadership.