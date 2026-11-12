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Dubai to host first Playtest Night, showcasing 10 locally developed games

Gaming enthusiasts can try upcoming titles and help creators improve their games

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Dubai Playtest Night will showcase games created by local studios and independent developers.
Dubai Playtest Night will showcase games created by local studios and independent developers.

Dubai: Gaming enthusiasts in Dubai will get a chance to try locally developed video games before their official release at the city's first Dubai Playtest Night on Saturday, November 14.

Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), the event will bring together game developers, studios and players for an interactive showcase of 10 new games, including both 2D and 3D titles.

The initiative aims to give local developers a chance to test their creations with real players, gather feedback and make improvements before launching their games.

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Games inspired by Arab culture

The showcase will feature a mix of projects, ranging from university student creations to games developed for festivals. Several titles draw inspiration from Arab culture and folklore, while some are set in the UAE.

The event will highlight the growing range of creative talent in Dubai's gaming industry, including independent developers and local studios.

Players will be able to try games that are still under development, while their reactions and feedback will help creators understand what works and what needs improvement. This will allow developers to make changes based on actual player experiences before the games reach a wider audience.

More events planned

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at DFGC, said the initiative would help local developers improve their games while building stronger connections with players.

He said the commission plans to organise more such events as part of its efforts to build a competitive gaming industry in Dubai.

The first Dubai Playtest Night is part of the commission's wider push to encourage creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in the gaming sector, supporting the Dubai Media Council's vision of making the emirate a leading global gaming hub.

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm. Entry is free, but advance registration is required through this link (https://luma.com/t53xuyqq). The venue will be shared with registered participants.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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