Organised by the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), the event will bring together game developers, studios and players for an interactive showcase of 10 new games, including both 2D and 3D titles.

Dubai: Gaming enthusiasts in Dubai will get a chance to try locally developed video games before their official release at the city's first Dubai Playtest Night on Saturday, November 14.

The showcase will feature a mix of projects, ranging from university student creations to games developed for festivals. Several titles draw inspiration from Arab culture and folklore, while some are set in the UAE.

He said the commission plans to organise more such events as part of its efforts to build a competitive gaming industry in Dubai.

Players will be able to try games that are still under development, while their reactions and feedback will help creators understand what works and what needs improvement. This will allow developers to make changes based on actual player experiences before the games reach a wider audience.

The event will run from 2pm to 6pm. Entry is free, but advance registration is required through this link (https://luma.com/t53xuyqq). The venue will be shared with registered participants.

The first Dubai Playtest Night is part of the commission's wider push to encourage creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship in the gaming sector, supporting the Dubai Media Council's vision of making the emirate a leading global gaming hub.

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