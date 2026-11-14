Dubai hosts first Playtest Night showcasing 10 locally developed games

Developers and gamers test new titles and share feedback ahead of their release
Dubai, 14 November 2026: The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) hosted the inaugural Dubai Playtest Night today, bringing together local game developers, independent studios and gaming enthusiasts to test new games and provide feedback ahead of their release.
Participants tested 10 locally developed 2D and 3D games, sharing feedback to help developers improve their creations. The event allowed developers to observe how players engaged with their games, identify areas for improvement and gain perspectives on gameplay and design.
The showcase featured games ranging from university projects to titles developed for festivals. Several drew inspiration from Arab culture and folklore or featured settings in the UAE.
Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “The Commission’s strategy to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for gaming places strong emphasis on nurturing local innovation and creating opportunities for industry growth. Dubai Playtest Night supports this strategy by raising the profile of local developers and fostering closer engagement between creators and players. The enthusiastic response to the first Dubai Playtest Night reinforces our commitment to creating platforms that connect the gaming community, support homegrown studios and contribute to the long-term growth of the industry."
Maryam Lootah, Executive, Talent Development, Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “Developing the next generation of game creators is an important part of our efforts to build a strong and sustainable talent base for Dubai's gaming industry. We want innovative developers to gain the industry exposure they need to pursue their ambitions. Initiatives such as Dubai Playtest Night give developers valuable feedback directly from gamers, helping them refine and improve their games during development.”
Participating developers and players welcomed the initiative and the Dubai Media Council’s support for the gaming sector. They also highlighted the industry's growth potential and its role in bringing Arab culture and heritage to global audiences.
Dubai Playtest Night is the first in a planned series of events aimed at giving locally developed games greater visibility and encouraging collaboration between developers and players.
The event is part of the Dubai Films and Games Commission's efforts to support the gaming sector, in line with the Dubai Media Council's plans to develop Dubai as a global gaming hub.