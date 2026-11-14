Dubai hosts first Playtest Night showcasing 10 locally developed games

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, said: “The Commission’s strategy to strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for gaming places strong emphasis on nurturing local innovation and creating opportunities for industry growth. Dubai Playtest Night supports this strategy by raising the profile of local developers and fostering closer engagement between creators and players. The enthusiastic response to the first Dubai Playtest Night reinforces our commitment to creating platforms that connect the gaming community, support homegrown studios and contribute to the long-term growth of the industry."