At the heart of the design are 144 core tiles that form the foundation of all Mahjong including the traditional Chinese and Taiwanese versions of the game. These are complemented by eight additional Joker tiles for American Mahjong, four more Animal tiles for Singapore Mahjong, another four Fei tiles for Malaysian Mahjong and further four Red Dora tiles for Japanese Mahjong. The collection also includes four Blank tiles, which can serve as spares or be used for special house rules, including Zombie tile play. Together, these components make up the 168-tile collection.