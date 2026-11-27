Hashmat Pereira, founder, Mahjong Success has developed structured training programmes
Dubai brings together people from different nationalities, cultures and backgrounds, many of whom carry their own traditions, interests and ways of life. Mahjong is one such tradition, enjoyed in different forms across communities, from Chinese and Taiwanese to American, Singaporean, Malaysian and Japanese.
Embracing this cultural diversity, Hashmat Pereira, founder of Mahjong Success in Dubai, has developed structured training programmes that cater to different variations of Mahjong. Rather than focusing on a single format, Mahjong Success offers individuals from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to learn their preferred version of the game while exploring other Mahjong traditions.
In a city where these diverse communities live and interact, a customised Mahjong collection that accommodates multiple variations offers an opportunity to bring people together through a shared interest while celebrating the different ways they enjoy the game.
Taking this philosophy a step further, Hashmat has developed a customised 168-tile Mahjong collection designed to bring together the tiles required for multiple variations of the game. Based on the idea of offering more ways to play with a single collection, the design combines the core tiles used in Mahjong with additional pieces associated with different regional formats.
The concept reflects a practical understanding of how players engage with Mahjong today. While many begin by learning one version, curiosity often leads them to explore other styles, understand different rules and experience the variations that have developed across cultures. Having a single collection that accommodates these different approaches offers greater flexibility, particularly in a multicultural environment such as Dubai, where players can share their knowledge and introduce one another to the versions they enjoy.
At the heart of the design are 144 core tiles that form the foundation of all Mahjong including the traditional Chinese and Taiwanese versions of the game. These are complemented by eight additional Joker tiles for American Mahjong, four more Animal tiles for Singapore Mahjong, another four Fei tiles for Malaysian Mahjong and further four Red Dora tiles for Japanese Mahjong. The collection also includes four Blank tiles, which can serve as spares or be used for special house rules, including Zombie tile play. Together, these components make up the 168-tile collection.
Each group of additional tiles has a specific purpose, reflecting the distinctive elements that have become part of different Mahjong traditions. Rather than requiring players to maintain several separate collections, this customised design brings the relevant tiles together in one place. It allows enthusiasts to explore different formats with greater convenience, although the rules and any additional accessories required for particular versions still apply.
The all-in-one design also reflects a more sustainable approach to Mahjong. By bringing the tiles required for several variations into a single collection, it reduces the need to purchase and maintain multiple separate sets. This can help minimise duplicated materials, packaging and the resources associated with producing individual collections. By encouraging more efficient use of materials and reducing unnecessary purchases, the concept supports the broader goals of resource conservation, waste reduction and lowering the potential carbon footprint
Beyond its cultural and recreational appeal, Mahjong offers an engaging mental and social experience. The game involves concentration, observation, memory, pattern recognition and strategic decision-making. Players must assess changing situations, consider different possibilities and adapt their approach as each turn unfolds. Research has also explored the potential cognitive and psychological benefits associated with Mahjong, including mental engagement, social interaction and emotional well-being. While it should not be considered a medical treatment, the combination of mental stimulation and social participation makes it an appealing activity for people across different age groups.
For Mahjong Success, the customised collection complements its wider approach to making the game more accessible. The Dubai-based initiative offers structured training, guided games and social Play Days, bringing together beginners and experienced players. Through partnerships with cafés across Dubai, it provides players with convenient locations in different parts of the city to learn, practise and enjoy Mahjong closer to where they live or work. These venues also create welcoming spaces where people from different communities can meet, exchange experiences and explore different versions of the game.
The collection is therefore more than a customised arrangement of tiles. It reflects the broader vision of Mahjong Success to make the game accessible to more people while encouraging them to explore its diverse traditions. In a city as culturally varied as Dubai, bringing different Mahjong formats together creates opportunities for learning, cultural exchange and meaningful social connections.
One set. Multiple Mahjong games. More ways to play. Through this customised design, Mahjong Success hopes to bring different traditions to one table, making it easier for more people to discover, learn and enjoy the game together, while promoting a more sustainable approach through reduced material use and fewer separate tile collections.
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