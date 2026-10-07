Why the Pac-Man Pocket Player Pro makes sense in the age of smartphone gaming

PAC-MAN arrived in Japanese arcades in 1980 with an interface that barely needed explaining. Move through a maze, eat the dots, avoid four ghosts and learn when to turn the tables with a power pellet. Bandai Namco describes the game as one of its longest-running franchises, but its durability owes something to those original constraints. Designer Toru Iwatani deliberately moved away from the shooting games then dominating arcades, and Smithsonian records his aim to create simpler controls that felt approachable to a wider audience. Forty-six years later, that economy of design happens to fit a pocket-sized screen remarkably well.

Why arcade games still work on handhelds

A dedicated handheld preserves another part of that experience: physical controls. Touchscreens are versatile, but a game built around rapid directional changes benefits from controls that can be felt rather than located visually. For UAE residents who travel frequently, or simply want something compact for indoor downtime, a small self-contained device also avoids the space and setup required by a television and full console.

That rhythm is inherited from the arcade. Coin-operated games had to communicate quickly and encourage another attempt after a run ended. PAC-MAN adds depth without adding many inputs: movement is simple, but success increasingly depends on route planning, timing and understanding how the ghosts behave.

A modern smartphone can run vastly more sophisticated games, which is precisely why a dedicated retro handheld occupies a different niche. There are no notifications to clear, accounts to check or sprawling control schemes to relearn. A game such as PAC-MAN establishes its objective within seconds, while individual attempts can be brief enough to fit into a commute, airport wait or coffee break.

What makes a retro handheld worth carrying

Power deserves equal attention. Rechargeable batteries are convenient, but they are not universal in this category. A device that accepts replaceable batteries can also make sense for travel, while cable power is useful near a USB power source. The important point is knowing which system you are buying rather than assuming every current handheld charges internally.

Game count is a poor shortcut for quality. Hundreds of anonymous built-in games are less compelling if the controls are awkward or the software is unlicensed. For arcade classics, start with an officially licensed game and controls appropriate to it. Screen size and brightness are important because sprites and maze details need to remain clear on a genuinely portable display.

My Arcade PAC-MAN Pocket Player Pro + Travel Case

My Arcade’s DGUNL-7106 bundle takes the focused approach rather than competing on game count. Manufacturer material identifies PAC-MAN as an officially licensed title and includes Classic and Speed Up modes. The game is shown on a 2.75-inch full-colour vertical display, with adjustable brightness, a built-in speaker with volume control and a 3.5mm headphone connection.

The vertical screen is a sensible match for PAC-MAN because the original game itself uses a tall maze rather than a widescreen layout. More importantly, the handheld retains dedicated physical controls, keeping the interaction closer to an arcade machine than a phone overlay can.

The package also makes portable gaming a little more convenient for carrying the device. My Arcade lists a travel case with the Pocket Player Pro. The case and screen protector are practical additions if the handheld is going into cabin luggage or a day bag.