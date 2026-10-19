ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle: A collector’s edition with everyday appeal

Gaming handhelds promise freedom from the desk and television. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle takes that idea further, pairing a Windows handheld with gaming glasses and a coordinated collection of accessories. Celebrating 20 years of Republic of Gamers, it combines practical upgrades with collector appeal. At Dh10,999, this anniversary bundle combines a premium handheld, gaming glasses and matching accessories.

More than an anniversary makeover

The translucent black body, gold detailing and anniversary badge give the X20 a distinctive identity. Matching accents extend to the glasses, while the custom dbrand skin and Pelican case complete the collection. There is a clear sense of occasion, although the display and controls provide stronger everyday reasons to pay attention.