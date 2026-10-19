ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle: A collector’s edition with everyday appeal

A richer OLED screen, refined controls and wearable gaming glasses add to bundle's appeal
Gaming handhelds promise freedom from the desk and television. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 Bundle takes that idea further, pairing a Windows handheld with gaming glasses and a coordinated collection of accessories. Celebrating 20 years of Republic of Gamers, it combines practical upgrades with collector appeal. At Dh10,999, this anniversary bundle combines a premium handheld, gaming glasses and matching accessories.
The translucent black body, gold detailing and anniversary badge give the X20 a distinctive identity. Matching accents extend to the glasses, while the custom dbrand skin and Pelican case complete the collection. There is a clear sense of occasion, although the display and controls provide stronger everyday reasons to pay attention.
The screen grows from seven inches on the earlier ROG Xbox Ally X to a 7.4-inch OLED panel. Its deeper blacks and stronger contrast should particularly benefit atmospheric adventures and colourful worlds. A 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh support help keep motion fluid as game performance changes.
The controls receive meaningful attention too. Magnetic TMR joysticks are designed to resist drift, rubberised grips improve purchase, and reshaped face buttons make transitions between presses easier. A directional pad that switches between four-way and eight-way operation adds flexibility for different genres.
Inside are an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. The specification supports a broad PC gaming library, but demanding games still call for sensible graphics settings. Buyers should see the X20’s screen and control refinements as central attractions, rather than assume the anniversary branding guarantees a dramatic performance leap.
The Xbox interface brings installed games from different PC stores into one library, reducing the need to jump between launchers. Windows also leaves room for other apps and services. That flexibility is valuable, although software updates and occasional desktop navigation remain part of owning a Windows handheld.
An 80Wh battery provides substantial capacity, but playing time will depend on the game, brightness and power settings. At 756g, the handheld also deserves consideration from anyone planning long sessions without resting their arms.
The included ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 glasses are the bundle’s most distinctive extra. Connected by USB-C, they offer a virtual screen equivalent to up to 171 inches viewed from four metres away.
For a hotel stay or a shared living room, that creates an appealing alternative to the built-in display. The virtual screen can follow your head or remain anchored in position. The glasses do require a cable, however, and fit and viewing comfort are worth checking before buying.
The dbrand Killswitch adds protection and a kickstand, while the fitted Pelican case keeps the collection together. It is useful for transporting the full set-up, though less convenient than a small handheld pouch.
Available through ASUS UAE eShop and leading retailers, the ROG Ally X20 Bundle makes the strongest case for enthusiasts who want both handheld and wearable screen gaming. Its OLED display, thoughtful controls and coordinated accessories offer substance alongside the anniversary styling.
Existing Ally owners should weigh those improvements against their current experience. For newcomers seeking a premium collection they will use in full, the X20 offers an unusually complete route into portable PC gaming.
Gamers can also join the ROG Elite Program to earn points through activities and explore rewards beyond the purchase.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.