Limited-edition ROG XBOX Ally X20 bundle is now available in the UAE

The included ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses connect directly to the handheld through a single USB-C cable, creating a virtual screen of up to 171 inches viewed from four metres away. Micro-OLED displays and sound by Bose bring games closer, whether players are relaxing at home or travelling. The glasses support a 240Hz refresh rate with Frame Rate Boost enabled, while Follow Mode and Anchor Mode allow the virtual screen to move with the player’s head or remain fixed in place.