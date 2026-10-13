From corporate leadership to the Mahjong table: Hashmat Pereira launches a structured approach to the Mahjong board game

“Mahjong has always represented much more than simply a game. It brings together strategy, decision-making, concentration, interaction and, importantly, people,” said Hashmat Pereira. “I wanted to create a structured environment where someone picking up Mahjong for the first time could learn with confidence, while experienced players could continue developing their skills. Through Mahjong Success, we want to bring families, friends, professionals and lifelong learners together through the timeless game of Mahjong.”