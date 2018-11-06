Photography is both striking and yet subtle in the way in which it deals with its subjects. It takes an instant out of time, alters life by holding it still and permanent. What I love most about photography is that you manage to capture a moment with a camera, without having anticipated it. You have to be ready to welcome the unexpected. A perfect snapshot freezes the moment before it has slipped away. It has little to do with the things you see and everything to do with the way you perceive what your eyes notice through the lens