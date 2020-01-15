Dubai: Motorists paying parking fee through the mobile app of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) can now earn points on Nol Plus, RTA’s loyalty programme.

The new initiative announced on Wednesday is available through the RTA Dubai app.

“Users can earn and utilize their loyalty points in the form of balance added to Nol cards or discounts on e-Vouchers usable at a variety of cafes, restaurants and other entertainment or shopping outlets to add more pleasure to Nol Plus users,” the authority said in a press release.

Through this initiative, RTA said it seeks to encourage parking users to use their parking account to pay parking fees.

Motorists can recharge their parking accounts through nol card, mPay or ePay.

“The underlying objective of linking loyalty points with this smart payment of parking fees is to encourage the public to use the smart apps and benefit from features provided such as saving surcharges associated with other payment modes [For eg; SMS fee in mParking], detecting vacant parking slots, and obtaining a record of past transactions.”

RTA said the new initiative is aimed to deliver better services to parking users and enhance the smart transformation of Dubai.

It reflects RTA’s standing commitment to maximise the happiness of customers, be it residents, visitors or tourists descending on the city from all over the world.

The initiative will also boost the smart transformation of services by increasing the number of users of RTA apps and encouraging public transport riders to use Nol card to pay their bus or taxi fares. As such, it fits well with RTA and Dubai Government efforts in this regard, the authority stated.