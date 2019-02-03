Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can now pay traffic fines in interest-free instalments, Dubai Police said on Sunday.
Noor Bank credit card-holders can avail of this facility as long as the minimum payment is Dh500. They need to download the Dubai Police app or use the police website to pay their fines. Payments can also be made through service centres.
The move follows a partnership agreement signed by Dubai Police and Noor Bank in line with the Dubai Smart City initiative, which promotes increased usage of digital channels such as mobile and online platforms.
Brigadier Saif Mohammad, director of the finance department at Dubai Police, said: “The agreement will open a new, easy channel for customers to pay traffic fines. It is part of our strategy to cut time and effort for customers by providing police services through many channels.”