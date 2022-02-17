Dubai: Families, pet owners and animal lovers have been invited to celebrate Dubai Pet Festival at Souk Al Marfa at Deira Islands, the waterfront souk and marketplace by Nakheel, on Sunday, February 27.
The leading and largest pet event in the Middle East will take place from 2pm to 10pm. The free-of-charge event features activities for pets and visitors such as dog training demonstrations, a Police K9 dog squad show, dog grooming demos, fancy dress competitions, cat shows, petting farms, play areas for kids, pet products exhibitors and access to animal welfare and dog adoption agencies.
Education, entertainment
Located at Souk Al Marfa’s waterfront space, the Dubai Pet Festival combines educational and entertaining activities that raise awareness on animal welfare and educate visitors on all aspects related to pets. Families and friends can also indulge in a variety of food stalls across the destination.
Entry conditions
Visitors must register their pets at the entrance with a mandatory veterinary check and temperament assessment, and all pets must have a valid pet passport with valid vaccinations as per the UAE law.
Strict health and safety measures will be observed during the festivities where visitors must practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times.
‘Mega sale’
Over 950 shops currently operate at Souk Al Marfa, with another 200 set to open soon across various categories such as carpets, lights, spices, fashion, electronics, as well as Thai and Persian markets. Visitors can also enjoy the “mega sale”, with discounts and offers across the destination, until February 27.
In line with the new Saturday – Sunday weekend, Souk Al Marfa’s operating hours are 10am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, 2pm to midnight on Friday, and 10 am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.
Further information can be seen on the website of the Pet Festival and social media pages of Dubai Pet Festival.