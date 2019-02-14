By that time Ashcroft disappeared before anyone could thank him. Armed with only the hero’s first name, Greiner’s family launched an appeal to ‘Find John’ through the Facebook page ‘Mums in Dubai’. This got picked up by the Dubai Eye Radio Station, who were then messaged by Greiner’s son Adam. The pair were then able to reconnect and an emotional Greiner was able to thank Ashcroft live on air on Wednesday, albeit via a phone call, as Ashcroft was by now in the Caribbean taking part in a yacht race.