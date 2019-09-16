Baggage check in counters at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 [Picture for illustrative purposes only] Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: A fire broke out from a passenger car in Dubai International Airport's Terminal 2 but quick action by the Department of Civil Defence in Al Qusais saved the day. Employees at the airport were also quick to react professionally and swiftly to control the situation, a police statement issued on Monday said.

Brigadier Mohammad Ahmad Bin Dylan, Deputy Director of Airports Security Department in Dubai Police recently honoured a number of employees of the department of civil defence - Al Qusais Dubai, for their efforts and dedication in helping put out the fire.

Dubai Police honour employees for extinguishing car fire at Airport T2 Image Credit: Supplied

Brigadier Bin Dylan also honoured the employees of DXB Airport Terminal 2 who were involved in handling the incident. He praised the employees for their swift and professional response in dealing with the situation.