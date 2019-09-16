Dubai: A fire broke out from a passenger car in Dubai International Airport's Terminal 2 but quick action by the Department of Civil Defence in Al Qusais saved the day. Employees at the airport were also quick to react professionally and swiftly to control the situation, a police statement issued on Monday said.
Brigadier Mohammad Ahmad Bin Dylan, Deputy Director of Airports Security Department in Dubai Police recently honoured a number of employees of the department of civil defence - Al Qusais Dubai, for their efforts and dedication in helping put out the fire.
Brigadier Bin Dylan also honoured the employees of DXB Airport Terminal 2 who were involved in handling the incident. He praised the employees for their swift and professional response in dealing with the situation.
“The honour comes in the framework of motivating and encouraging all concerned bodies to exert efforts in providing high quality services to the community.”, Brigadier Bin Dylan said.