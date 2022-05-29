Dubai: A passenger aboard a flight to Dubai from Kannur in India suffered a cardiac arrest but received prompt intervention from a doctor and the crew members aboard the Go First flight.
According to the airline, “The prompt action by the cabin crew and doctor on flight G8-057 helped save the life of the passenger.”
In a tweet, the airline said the passenger was travelling to Dubai from Kannur and needed immediate medical attention.
“Go First salutes the quick actions of the crew. Via video conference call, Kaushik Khona, CEO and other senior members of Go First joined the passenger and doctor in a felicitation ceremony to present mementos to the crew,” the airline added in a tweet.