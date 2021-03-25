Student from London had come to Dubai to be with his family during the pandemic

Umm Al Quwain: The body of a 20-year-old Pakistani youth, identified as Orman Ali, was pulled out of the sea off the Umm Al Quwain coast after he was reportedly washed away by sea waves on Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed to Gulf News on Wednesday.

The father of the youth had been visiting the beach in Umm Al Quwain for the last three days, hoping to get his son back. However, on Wednesday, when Police finally confirmed the death of his son, his eyes burst into tears. What is even more tragic is the fact that according to the father, his son had died on his birthday. The deceased youth was the youngest among five siblings.

First swim off Umm Al Quwain beach

According to family members, the youth was studying in London, but had moved to Dubai in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and was pursuing his studies online. His family had been residing in Sharjah for the past few days and during their stay in Sharjah, he used to go to Al Mamzar beach in Sharjah for a swim. This was the first time that he had ventured to the Umm Al Quwain beach for a swim, when tragedy struck.

His body was found in Umm Al Quwain sea after a three-day search. Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, confirmed that the body of a young man, who had drowned in the sea, was found on Wednesday morning after three days of continuous search. He further said that all members of the search team cooperated in the operation and provided their assistance.

Marine rescue unit pressed into service

Umm Al Quwain Police officials received information that a young man had drowned in the sea near Al Beit Al Mutwheid beach. The marine rescue unit, along with a drone and a helicopter, were immediately pressed into service and a search-and-rescue operation was initiated.

Orman Ali

Police later found that four people of different nationalities were swimming in the sea, when two of them were in danger of drowning. One of the two was rescued and moved to Umm Al Quwain Hospital for treatment, but the other person was lost at sea.

Police collaborated with teams from the National Search and Rescue Centre, divers from Dubai Police and Border Guard and Coast Guard and Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence in order to trace the missing youth. His body was finally found on March 24 at 11.15am in the Naqaa area after three days of intensive search, police said. The body was later identified by the relatives of the deceased person. Police have transferred the mortal remains to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.

Police urge safe swimming

Umm Al Quwain Police have expressed their condolences to the deceased youth’s family and urged all members of the society to follow the safety instructions while swimming and choose only safe-swimming spots.