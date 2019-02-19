Ras Al Khaimah: A Pakistani worker was buried alive on Saturday morning after the manhole he was digging in collapsed at a workers’ accommodation in Ras Al Khaimah, Civil Defence said on Tuesday.
The incident took place at a workers' accommodation of a company where the victim was digging a manhole.
Teams from the search and rescue unit of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence recovered the body of the worker.
Brigadier General Mohammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said they received an emergency call on Saturday at around 11am.
Search and rescue patrol teams from the police and Civil Defence rushed to the accident site. A special vehicle used for recovery in collapsed site was also deployed.
The official said the worker who was in his 30s died before the rescuers arrived at the site.
The hole was secured with a special equipment to avoid further erosion, before excavating the victim’s body. The body was moved to the forensic laboratory.
The police investigation continues in order to establish the circumstances surrounding the worker’s death.