Dubai: Pakistani expats living in the UAE are celebrating their country’s 75th anniversary today, sending their good wishes and prayers for their country to prosper and grow in the world economy.

Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, President, Pakistan Social Centre, Sharjah, said: “Heartiest congratulations to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its citizens on the 75th anniversary; a day of dedication and pride for the people of Pakistan for being one of the bravest nations on earth, and I feel proud to be part of this beautiful nation.”

He added: “While it is a magnificent day for all Pakistanis, the Independence Day is an amazing opportunity to remind ourselves how hard our freedom fighters fought, shed their blood and tears to make our dreams a reality.”

Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is maintaining the tradition of bringing the community together by organising several events throughout the month of August, including sports competitions, cultural activities, Azaadi Mushaira (Freedom Poetic Symposium), flag hoisting and free medical check-ups.

Subul Fahad, 32, an influencer and property consultant who lives with her husband Fahad Khan and children Saim (10) and Sarim (6) in Dubai, said for her personally, the Pakistan Independence day is a very emotional time.

Subul Fahad with her family. Image Credit: Supplied

“I have been living in the UAE since more than a decade, but my love for Pakistan keeps growing. In the last few years, Pakistan has made exceptional progress in the field of tourism, education and textile and I would love to see it prosper even more. As an expat, I ask from all Pakistanis living in UAE to help in boosting our country’s economy by sending more remittances and setting up businesses there.”

Adnan Warris, 37, who works as an investment banker in Dubai, said August 14 is a day of joy for Pakistani families living in the UAE. He said the day connects expats to their motherland more than other days.

Adnan Warris with his family. Image Credit: Supplied

“On the day, we like to dress traditionally and prefer to wear green and white as it is the colours of our flag. It is quite an eventful day at our Pakistan Association in Dubai as they host many activities and events on August 14. This year, the Independence Day falls on Sunday and we will spend the day watching events and celebrations on television. Pakistani food at restaurants in Dubai usually serve “Azadi” (independence day) menu too.”

Mansoor Naqvi, children Izhaan and Mishaal said that as a Pakistani expats living in the UAE they are proud to see the journey of their motherland.

Mansoor Naqvi, Mahalaka, Izhaan and Mishaal. Image Credit: Supplied

“We have endured a lot. I truly wish for Pakistan to prosper and thrive. I hope our country can overcome its challenges with grace and humility. Pakistan is a beautiful country to visit. We hope that tourism opens up in the country.”

Ismail Marfani, Director, Iman Developers, said : “On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, we recall with respect our late leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s efforts and achievements.

Ismail Marfani Image Credit: Supplied

"On this great day, we hope the excellent relations between Pakistan and the UAE remain strong.”

Maryam Khan, 42, a homemaker who lives with her husband Adeel Ahmed, children Nyle, Mikha’el and Ranya, said they will be dressed in clothes matching Pakistan flag colours.

Maryam Khan with her husband Adeel Ahmed andchildren Nyle, Mikha’el and Ranya Image Credit: Supplied

“We have a special family dinner at an authentic Pakistani restaurant planned. We feel proud living in the UAE and Pakistan and the emirates share a great friendship. We pray for both the countries’ success and prosperity,” she said.

Shakeel Anwar Chaudhry, 45, an entrepreneur, said Pakistan Independence Day reminds him of the sacrifices his forefathers made to make Pakistan a strong, prosperous and progressive country.

Shakeel Anwar Chaudhry Image Credit: Supplied

“It is a proud moment for every Pakistani. On this special day, we pay tribute to our forefathers, celebrate our achievements, learn from our mistakes, and commit to ‘unity, faith and discipline’ to make Pakistan peaceful and prosperous.”