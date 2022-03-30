Dubai: A Pakistani expat author Abbas Korejo has launched his Sindhi language book at Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
A resident of UAE since 2016, running his advertising and printing business, Korejo’s book titled Literature of Extremism was launched in the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai. The event was presided by well-known writer and singer Koshi Lalvani. Korejo who hails from Sindh, Pakistan has wrote five other books in Sindhi language. One of his books of short stories even won the literature award in 2014. The event was attended by a number of book lovers.
About the author
Korejo was born on September 16 1983 in Kamber, Sindh, Pakistan. He is a gold medallist from the University of Sindh Jamshoro. His other book titled “Our Own Earth” was awarded as best short story book in Sindhi language for the year 2014 by Sindhi Language Authority.
Other noteworthy writers from Pakistan, Bhawan Sindhi, Lakho Shabir, Jawad Siddiqui, Raza Muhammad were present at the event of the book launch.