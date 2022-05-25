Dubai: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE have been advised to refrain from holding or participating in any kind of political processions or protests in violation of the UAE’s laws.
The Embassy’s warning came on Tuesday night ahead of the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for his supporters to hold protest rallies as part of his campaign against the government demanding new elections in the country. Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran has begun his march towards Islamabad on May 25 calling his supporters to gather in the federal capital to protest until the government announces new elections.
The Pakistan Embassy advisory, which was widely shared on social media platforms, reads: “This is to bring to the notice of all Pakistanis based in the UAE that as per local laws, any kind of processions or protest is illegal. It is also informed that misuse and out of context activity on social media is also prohibited. All Pakistani are advised to avid by the local laws and refrain from involving in any such activity.”
Some senior members of the PTI in the UAE have also released similar messages on their social media accounts advising the PTI supporters in the UAE not to indulge in any kind of political protests or processions.
“We must all follow UAE’s rules and regulations as it is illegal to hold any political protests or rallies here. Pakistani expats in the UAE must not be part of any such activities as the Azadi March announced by PTI Chief Imran Khan is being held in Islamabad only,” said Saqlain Mehri, president of the PTI in Abu Dhabi. Similar messages were also released by Nawaz Khan Jadoon, President PTI in UAE and other PTI supporters in the UAE.