How to win 11.11 sale in UAE: 10 hacks for top phones, beauty and tech deals

Step 1: Prepare your wishlist

The first rule of sale survival: Know what you want. Start by browsing Amazon UAE now and adding items to your wishlist. This isn’t the time for spontaneous scrolling unless you enjoy heartbreak when your favorites sell out in seconds. Gadgets, sneakers, beauty products, kitchen essentials—you name it, make sure it’s in your cart or wishlist before the clock strikes 11. By having a list ready, you’ll be able to pounce on deals the moment they go live, instead of desperately searching for that perfect noise-canceling headphone or must-have perfume while everyone else has already grabbed theirs.