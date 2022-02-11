Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality announced on Thursday that the 1,100 parking spaces on Al Mamzar Corniche Street at Al Khan, Sharjah, will be converted into paid parking from Monday, February 14 onwards. The parking fee will be applicable throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays.
Motorists can pay the parking fees by sending a text message to 5566 or through the Sharjah Digital smart application. Seasonal subscriptions can be accessed on the shjmun.gov.ae website.
Ali Ahmad Abu Ghazin, Director of the Public Parking Department in Sharjah, explained that the paid parking lots where parking fees will be applicable on all days of the week and even on public holidays will be marked by blue signs. Abu Ghazin further said that the decision aims to provide ample public spaces for residents and visitors at all times in the Al Mamzar area, which is an important tourist destination.
The municipality has also installed directional panels in the area to indicate that parking in the area is subject to fees.