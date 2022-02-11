Abu Dhabi: Jumping a red light can lead to serious consequences and result in hefty traffic penalties of up to Dh51,000, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
In fact, failing to pay attention to the road itself is a traffic violation, the Police said, pointing out that using the phone and conversing while driving are both dangerous behaviours while on the road.
Serious accidents
A video clip shared by Abu Police on social media shows a white SUV taking a left turn at an intersection while the traffic light is still red. The vehicle collides with another van coming from the opposite direction, though the van was lawfully crossing the intersection. Another silver sedan is seen colliding with two other vehicles when it jumps the red light.
Hefty penalties
According to Law No 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment, violators will be fined Dh1,000 and slapped with 12 traffic black points for jumping the red light. In addition, the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days and Dh50,000 will have to paid to get the vehicle released. The motorist’s driving licence will also be suspended for six months. If the impounded vehicle is not released within three months, it will be auctioned off.
Many motorists jump the red light because they are busy browsing or talking on their phones or talking to passengers in the car. Abu Dhabi Police have therefore urged motorists to pay attention to the road and other road users while driving and to adhere to all other traffic regulations.