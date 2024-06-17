Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised a Snow Climbing Challenge, with the participation of more than 50 female employees from several divisions.

The UAE Skiers Team honoured the winning employees who succeeded in skiing the snow slope at Ski Dubai in a record time, DEWA said.

“The female employees were happy to take part in DEWA’s regular interactive activities, which enable them to unleash their potential, enhance their capabilities, and improve their health and quality of life,” the authority said.

DEWA organises events and initiatives throughout the year to empower female staff to balance their work, social and personal lives. Such activities also foster positive competition and develop their skills to tackle different challenges and take advantage of available opportunities.