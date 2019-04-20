Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development has so far approved 374 beneficiaries for the marriage grant during the first quarter of 2019.

The value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000 per couple, to be disbursed as one payment for those who fulfil the conditions.

A total amount of Dh60.16 million was disbursed to the beneficiaries, transferred to their bank accounts and notified through SMS text messages.

Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said: “The goals of the marriage grant coincide with the visions of the UAE government and reflect the ministry’s objectives ‘A Cohesive Family in a Coherent Community’, since cohesive families are the main elements of the Emirati society.”

She praised the interest of the UAE leadership to build a stable family reflected in social and development initiatives. The UAE has become a role model in community development services and a leading country in well-being and high living standards of its citizens in all fields, she added.

Waheeda Khalil, director of Marriage Grants Department, said that there are a number of conditions and regulations for obtaining the grant. The applicant and his wife must be UAE nationals; husband’s age must not be less than 21 years old while wife’s age must not be less than 18 years old; the applicant should be unable to afford marriage expenses because of his limited income; the applicant’s income must not exceed Dh25,000 after deduction of retirement allowance and housing allowance if available.