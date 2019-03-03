Abu Dhabi: Television sets entering the UAE will soon have to adhere to the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology’s (ESMA) new energy efficiency standards, aimed at reducing overall power consumption of the TV sets by up to 50 per cent.

Being rolled out of as part of ESMA’s eighth national energy efficiency programme, the TV Efficiency Project, has been approved by the UAE Cabinet.

Abdullah Al Muaini, ESMA’s Director General, confirmed that the authority recommended the issuance of a federal legislation in this regard to ensure the implementation is mandatory. The draft was prepared based on the study of many regional and international legislations and regulations.

“This will reduce the value of Government financial support by up to Dh73 million and contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 225,000 cubic metres or equivalent of the planting of 150,000 trees,” said Al Muaini.

The legislation aims to reduce the annual consumption of electricity in the country by allowing only those products that will be classified as 4-5 stars, he added.