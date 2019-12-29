Patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension among those covered

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bayer Middle East and Axios Health Education Services to provide one-year medication for patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) in cases where medical insurance doesn’t cover the total cost of treatment.

The MoU is part of ‘Da’m’ initiative (support) launched by MoHAP in 2018.

The agreement was signed by Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licenses, Henrik Wulff, Managing Director, Bayer Middle East and Anas Al-Safarini, Executive Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Axios Health Education Services.

Dr Ruqaya pointed to the importance of renewing the initiative for the second consecutive year and stressed on MoHAP’s keenness to mitigate a patient’s suffering, especially when insurance does not covering the total cost of treatment.

The MoU also covers non-insured patients or those with partial insurance coverage.

Henrik Wulff said Bayer seeks to bolster MoHAP’s efforts in ensuring patients adhere to their treatment plans.