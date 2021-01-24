Dubai: One winner took home Dh1 million on Saturday night in a live draw held by Mahzooz, said to be the GCC’s only weekly live draw.
This marks the third millionaire in the last month, said EWINGS, the managing operator of Mahzooz. The winner was the only participant to match five out of six numbers. Additionally, 116 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,231 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,194,085. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 5, 25, 28 and 37.
The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw coming Saturday. Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via mahzooz.ae and purchasing Al Emarat bottles of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners “to hydrate those in need”.
The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, 9pm UAE time.