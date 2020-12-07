Dubai: A man was killed after his jet ski crashed with another jet ski near Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah on Sunday.
According to Colonel Saeed Al Madhani, director of Ports Police Station, the user of the second jet ski was injured in the accident.
“The accident occurred due to negligence. One person was killed and another sustained injuries in the accident,” Col Al Madhani said in statement.
He urged the public to follow safety instructions and maintain a safe speed and keep sufficient distance between jet skis.
“Anyone who kills, harms and damages others properties shall be punished by law,” he added.
Col Al Madhani said Dubai Police is fully equipped to deal with emergencies round the clock to ensure safety of sea users.