Sharjah: A 32-year-old Asian man was killed and seven others injured in a four-car pile up crash.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Nazwa-Al Madam roundabout in the central region of Sharjah emirate.

Police patrol and paramedics moved to the accident site after police operations room received a call reported the incident.

Police team found that one of them, an Asian nationality died at the accident site.

While the injured from Asian and Gulf countries were rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital.

Initial investigations revealed the accident was caused by a speeding car that rammed into three other cars which were trying to enter the roundabout.

The car which caused the accident overturned many times after the collision, causing the death of its driver and injuring a passenger.