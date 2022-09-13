Dubai: Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the 20th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), on Tuesday announced that registration to attend the forum is now open.
The two-day event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will take place on October 4 and 5 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.
The forum will bring together prominent political figures, writers, thought leaders and opinion-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.
Dr Maitha Buhumaid, director of Dubai Press Club, said that registration for the Arab Media Forum can be completed through the forum’s platform.
This edition of the event will feature an extensive agenda that will explore several topics related to the future of media in light of the rapid transformations in the industry. The forum is also set to identify challenges and propose solutions that will play a key role in shaping the region’s media landscape in the next few years.
Dr Maitha added that the forum’s 20th edition will continue its mission of exploring new avenues for enhancing the region’s media and examining key trends impacting the future of the sector.
Final preparations
She said preparations to host the forum has reached its final stages and Dubai Press Club will soon be announcing the full agenda of this year’s event. The agenda will cover topics that will allow participants to exchange views on the key requirements for the development of media in the region, she added.
Launched by the DPC over 20 years ago, AMF is one of the major events in DPC’s annual calendar of events. The Arab world’s largest media gathering, AMF has emerged as “the most comprehensive platform” for knowledge exchange in the Arab media community. The annual platform, which attracts thousands of prominent thought leaders, has steadily evolved in scope and reach to encompass a broad international outlook.