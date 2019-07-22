Image Credit: Istockphoto

Dubai: With summer in full swing, Emirates Post is reminding customers that it is offering a range of services for those planning vacations so they can enjoy a hassle-free holiday. Customers can obtain an international driving licence and make payments for their US visa fees and for select airline tickets at their nearest branch.

In partnership with the Automobile and Touring Club of UAE, Emirates Post issues authorised international driving licences at all of its Happiness Centres. Customers planning on driving abroad can obtain a permit by simply providing copies of a valid driving licence, Emirates ID, passport and personal photo. Once all documents are submitted, a one-year licence is printed on the spot so customers can avoid any unnecessary delays.

For anyone heading Stateside this summer, Emirates Post offers an additional payment channel for US visa applicants. Customers have the option of paying their visa fees at 69 Happiness Centres in the UAE after filling out the application on the Embassy website.

The offered services extend to airline tickets also. Customers can pay for tickets with Fly Dubai and Air Arabia, modify existing bookings and collect against an existing ticket booking at their local Emirates Post branch.

Commenting on the offers, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO at Emirates Post Group, said: “Emirates Post is committed to making our postal centres serve as one-stop shops that provide multiple convenient solutions to the surrounding community. We are pleased to be offering a range of services for those traveling on vacation to facilitate their planning requirements and ensure a hassle-free experience.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE, stated: “We urge everyone planning to drive abroad this summer and, in the future, to do so legally and safely. In corporation with Emirates Post, the procedure for obtaining an International Driving license is now very simple, providing customers the opportunity to obtain the license over the counter in less than five minutes, at Emirates Post Happiness Centres. This falls in line with our continuous efforts to provide the best services that will make customers’ lives easier”.