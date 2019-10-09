The service will also be available in air-conditioned bus shelters and marine transport

Dubai: Commuters in Dubai will soon be able to enjoy free wifi on public buses, marine transport and event at the air-conditioned bus shelters.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is teaming up with the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company,du, to provide free wifi on public buses, marine transit including ferrie and water buses, and even on inter-city buses. Free wifi is already available on Dubai Metro.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA; and Fahad Al-Hassawi, Deputy CEO Telecoms, du at the sidelines of the GITEX Technology Week 2019 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The signing of this MoU is driven by RTA’s commitment to raise customers satisfaction and achieve two strategic goals of RTA, namely People Happiness and Advance RTA. As part of the agreement, du is to provide WiFi UAE services free of charge for riders of Dubai Bus, inter-city bus and Expo buses,” said Bahrozyan.

The service, he added, would also be available at 23 bus stations, 40 water transit means, 18 marine transport stations, and several air-conditioned bus shelters.

“Wifi is becoming a public necessity and lifestyle. RTA is giving this aspect serious consideration in view of its customer-centric service strategies aligned with the Government’s directives.

The service is set to be operational before the onset of Expo 2020,” said Bahrozyan.