Abu Dhabi: The Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations on Wednesday announced that “everyone who calls the UAE home” will have the opportunity to attend the 51st National Day official public shows from December 3 to 11 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Tickets are now live on the UAENationalDay official website. Additionally, people around the UAE will also be able to watch the broadcast live on December 2 on the official website and on all local TV channels.
Commenting on behalf of the Organising Committee of the 51st National Day Celebrations, Eisa Alsubousi, the Head of Communications, said: “We are pleased to announce that the show is now available for nine consecutive days to everyone that calls the UAE home to join the nation’s celebrations. The show will take the audience on a generational journey of the UAE’s inspiring pioneers through unparalleled creative and artistic storytelling as we embark on our collective future towards 2071.”
He added: “Exciting information will be announced soon; the public is encouraged to follow the official social media platforms or visit the UAE National Day website to stay updated with the latest news.”
More information is available on the official UAE National Day social media accounts @OfficialUAEND on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter; and through the official hashtag #UAENationalDay51 or the official website www.UAENationalDay.ae.