Dubai: Not all Indian passengers bound to the UAE can carry 40kg baggage from India, Gulf News can confirm.

Denying reports which quoted Air India chairman and managing director Ashwani Lohani as saying UAE-bound passengers will now be allowed to carry 10kg extra baggage, the airline on Wednesday confirmed to Gulf News that the extra allowance will be applicable only to the new Indore-Dubai flight.

“The check-in baggage allowance for only Indore -Dubai and Dubai-Indore is now increased to 40kg from 30 kg,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said in a statement to Gulf News.

Kumar said the free 10kg extra baggage allowance will be in force “until further notice.”

He also made it clear that the extra baggage is not applicable to passengers on other flights including the new Kolkata-Dubai flight. “No such decision has been taken for Kolkata-Dubai flight.”

An Indian news agency first quoted Lohani, who was in Dubai for the launch of Indore-Dubai and Kolkata-Dubai flights, as saying that the national carrier had raised the baggage limit by 10kg on flights from India to the UAE as per public demand.

Later, a section of the media in the UAE and India also reported the same saying all passengers from India bound to UAE airports will be able to carry 40kg baggage.

Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore on Monday made it to the international aviation map when Air India launched a direct flight service to Dubai.

Dubai-Indore flights will operate thrice a week, on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.