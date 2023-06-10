1. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June 

Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out

2. Going to Dubai Airport Terminal 1? You can’t pick up passengers at the entrance

Visitors must now only use the car park. Here are the parking rates at the airport

3. Top 10 Hollywood, Bollywood, Korean dramas and films to watch

Our recommendation this week is filled with thrilling series like 'Blood Hound', 'Avatar'

4. Meet Portuguese couple in UAE who started free fitness training

Fredy Martins and wife Tatiana believe that fitness should be accessible to all

5. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days

Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons

