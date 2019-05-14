Visitors at the Dubai Frame. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Elderly visitors will no longer have free entry to Dubai Frame, Gulf News can reveal.

Dubai Municipality on Tuesday confirmed that Dubai Frame has changed its policy of admitting senior citizens for free.

“A few days before Ramadan, a circular was issued saying that entry to Dubai Frame is not going to be free any more for senior citizens. However, it will continue to be free for people of determination and two accompanying people,” it said in a statement.

According to the website of Dubai Frame, infants (under three years) can also still enjoy free access to the Frame which recently became the “Largest Building in the Shape of a Picture Frame.”

Indian expat Dhiraj Mohindar, 71 and his wife aged 69, who visited Dubai Frame on Monday, said they and some other elderly citizens were denied free entry though they had documents to prove their age.