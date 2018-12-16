Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian student who was found dead at his home on December 10 committed suicide by hanging himself, Gulf News has learnt.
Himanshu Sharma, 22, who found dead in his apartment at Garhoud, was a final year architecture student at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai.
Dubai Police confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion or foul play behind the youth’s death. The police said he committed suicide by hanging himself inside his home.
Meanwhile, his university in a statement said that they were informed by the police of the tragic death of Himanshu Sharma.
“It’s a moment of shock for all of us at the university. We are awaiting further information,” said the statement by the university.
Better known as Shaggy, Sharma was a popular guitarist and rock band player. He did his schooling in Bahrain.
The untimely death has left those close to him in deep shock.
A good friend Vinod Verma, who last met him on November 29, said, “He had great talent and immense potential both as a musician and architecture student. I am very saddened by this news.”
Another friend, Abhijeet Padhi, said, “We played in a band called Slaves of Conspiracy for about one and a half years. He gave the band character. He was always the most energetic person in the room. Living every day to its fullest was his motto, and he taught that to everyone that he met.”
As tributes by friends poured in on social media, one of them described Shaggy as a “legend” and said he could not fathom what could have gone wrong.
Another said, “This comes with a heavy heart. I loved the fact that it was easy being friends with you ... you were the kind of guy who had an amazing aura around you.”