Picture for illustrative purposes: An inspector carries out checks Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: No fines or closure orders were issued by Dubai Economy during inspections of 474 businesses on Friday, during the current phase of market reopening in Dubai.

The absence of violations or closures confirm the commitment of commercial establishments to the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. The measures include wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing, as well as not opening fitting rooms and not conducting promotional offers, both of which are prohibited during the market re-opening phase.

However, while 14 outlets were warned for not displaying social distancing stickers.

The Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy implemented the new inspection campaign for shops and commercial establishments.

Among the inspected high-street shops, 394 were found to have fully complied with the precautionary guidelines, with no closures, fines, or warnings issued to any of them. The shops inspected were in Naif, Satwa, Al Rafaa, Al Dhaghaya, Abu Hail, Rashidiya, Qusais, Karama, Muhaisina, Gold Souq, and Frij Murar.

In addition, four shopping malls in Deira were also inspected, resulting in 14 outlets being warned for not displaying social distancing noticed and zero fines issued. 80 outlets were found to be compliant with the measures in place.

The inspections started with the market opening time in the morning and lasted till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the COVID-19 precautionary measures, such as, wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10pm and 6am during the National Disinfection Programme, unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.