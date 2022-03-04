Dubai: In its support for diverse sporting activities in Abu Dhabi, Nissan, Al Masaood Automobiles, has joined the Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive — the ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’ — as one of the event’s official automotive co-sponsors.

The company is committed to contributing to the success of the seven-hour desert drive, which will be staged on March 5-6, 2022, at the Tilal Swaihan desert area of Al Ain. Part of its participation is to showcase some of the most popular Nissan car models, namely the Nissan Patrol, Patrol Safari and X-Terra. These vehicles boast of state-of-the-art features designed to flawlessly perform in deserts and rugged terrains without compromising on comfort, safety and sophistication.

The Nissan brand enjoys deep-rooted popularity in the Middle East, particularly in Abu Dhabi, being an intrinsic part of the region’s culture and society. Its commitment to offer intelligent mobility solutions based on the region’s requirements makes it one of the leading automotive brands in the market today.

Bachir Gemayel Bachir Gemayel, sales and marketing director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “The 2022 edition of the Gulf News fun drive is a must-attend event, as it brings together a wide community of car enthusiasts, along with their families and friends, to enjoy a fun outdoor weekend. We are delighted to be a part of this family-oriented desert drive, which is a perfect mix of adventure, camaraderie and communal living against the backdrop of the majestic desert. The occasion will allow us to demonstrate anew our tireless efforts to boost Abu Dhabi’s bid to become a global hub for various sporting events.”

He added: “Furthermore, supporting the fun drive reflects Al Masaood’s vision of embracing Emirati culture, heritage, and traditions through a variety of sporting events and other activities. It also underscores our Sports and Youth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Pillar that seeks to integrate sports as a way of life, thereby accentuating the importance of adding cultural and social value to our community,” he added.

Hosted by Tilal Swaihan and Adnec in collaboration with Al Ain Municipality, the popular annual event will offer not only off-roading thrills but also five-star catering, live entertainment and other exciting festivities at the campsite.

Al Masaood Automobiles is the flagship automotive company of Al Masaood Group. The Group believes in the significant role of sports in the nation-building process, and Al Masaood Automobiles’ participation is in line with the business conglomerate’s social and humanitarian initiatives.

Why Gulf News Fun Drive?

Nissan cars showcased at Fun Drive

Three models from the Nissan line-up will be highlighted at the event — the Patrol Safari, Nissan Patrol and X-Terra. “These vehicles have all been crafted to ensure their adaptability to various terrains, especially the vast and expansive deserts of the UAE,” said Gemayel.

“The three models are deeply entrenched in the region’s culture and lifestyle. Patrol, Super Safari and X-Terra occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of car owners and enthusiasts in the UAE and the region. They are valued for their comfort, safety, sophistication, and performance, especially when navigating difficult terrains and harsh road conditions. The Patrol, dubbed the ‘Hero of All Terrain’, has specifically been passed down as an heirloom from generation to generation, reflecting our people’s close affinity to the model,” explained Gemayel.

Nissan Patrol (above) is one of the vehicles to be used extensively in the 40th edition of Gulf News Fun Drive. Image Credit: Supplied

“The Gulf News Fun Drive is an ideal platform to highlight not only our community’s ties with the models but also the vehicles’ modern interior, exterior, and performance features for the guests to examine up close and appreciate,” he added.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ support for sports-driven activities

Gemayel said Al Masaood Automobiles, under the umbrella of Al Masaood Group, has always considered CSR as a strong pillar of our organisation. “Through active engagement in sporting initiatives and cultural activities, we would like to demonstrate our commitment to underscoring the importance of heritage-related activities and supporting the country’s endeavours to develop a competitive and healthy youth population that shares a deep interest in sports — especially traditional sports.”

He said traditional sports particularly play a central role in showcasing the nation’s unique culture to the world. “It will make our young people today and the future generations proud of their roots and history. It is within this context that Al Masaood Automobiles has become the proud automotive partner of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive — ‘Tilal Swaihan Experience’.

“Our support for the seven-hour fun desert drive also reflects our corporate social responsibility pillar of sports and youth. The event enables us to help build a healthy and inclusive society in Abu Dhabi where sports play an important part.”

He further said: “Moreover, through this collaboration, Al Masaood Automobiles is affirming once again its commitment to help position Abu Dhabi as a global hub for sports practices and competitions.”

He added that as an Emirati enterprise, Al Masaood takes great pride in the UAE’s rich and vibrant heritage. “This has motivated us to help advance festivals that celebrate our country’s glorious past and serve as a platform to keep our traditions and history alive. One example is our support for the Al Dhafra festival. Through such events, we continue to pay homage to the UAE’s Bedouin culture and acknowledge the importance of remaining connected to our nation’s roots and traditions.”

