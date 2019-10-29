Abu Dhabi: The newly appointed US Ambassador to the UAE John Rakolta Jr. has vowed to expand the enduring relationship between the US and the UAE.

Ambassador Rakolta was confirmed by the US Senate to be the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the United Arab Emirates on September 17.

He arrived in Abu Dhabi on October 27, the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a press release on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, the envoy said, “It is my honour to serve as Ambassador of the United States to the United Arab Emirates. Our nations share a deep commitment to regional security, bilateral commercial ties, and cultural and educational exchange. I am dedicated to expanding the enduring relationship between the US and the UAE, strengthening the links that make the UAE one of our most important partners in the region.”

Rakolta served as CEO of Michigan-based construction company Walbridge for 28 years. A civic activist, especially on race relations, K-12 education, and economic development, Ambassador Rakolta served on many community-oriented boards and corporations. He served as honorary consul general for Romania in Detroit from 1998 to 2019.