Abu Dhbai: New Zealand has announced that starting October 1, UAE passport holders who wish to visit the country for a short period must hold an electronic travel authorisation, NZeTA, issued by Immigration New Zealand.

NZeTA, which is valid for multiple visits and for up to two years, is aimed at facilitating the border arrival process.

Emiratis can apply for NzeTA online, 72 hours before flying out. They can submit their applications using the link https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/apply-for-a-visa/about-visa/nzeta, through iOS application https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/nzeta/id1470900142 or Android application https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=nz.govt.mbie.eta.

The application process takes around five minutes.

The NZeTA request costs NZD$9 on both iOS and the Android free applications and NZD$12 if completed online. Applicants will have to pay a NZD$35 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, IVL, at the same time as their NZeTA.